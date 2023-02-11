'No limit' to Bellingham's talent, says Dortmund coach

Jude Bellingham has been at the forefront of Dortmund's resurgence since the World Cup

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham "has no limits" after Saturday's 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Dortmund stayed within three points of leaders Bayern Munich after extending their winning run in the Bundesliga to five matches following the World Cup.

Terzic praised Bellingham's maturity and potential with Dortmund now turning their attention to Wednesday's Champions League tie with Chelsea.

"He is outstanding and has no limits," said Terzic.

"He is the oldest 19-year-old in the world."

Bellingham has emerged as a leader since arriving at Dortmund at the age of 17, having captained the side in the league and the Champions League this season.

Speaking with the Bundesliga website after the match, Bellingham showed his maturity by saying the team should not get too carried away with the six-match winning streak.

"There's no point looking at the run to be fair, as soon as you finish one game and get the right result, you need to move on and focus on the next one," he said.

"Six in six (in 2023) in all competitions. Getting ready for Chelsea now and hopefully we will be going for seven in seven.

"As soon as you've got a run going, you don't want to be looking in the past."

While Bellingham went close to opening the scoring for Dortmund when he forced a superb save out of Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka after 50 minutes, it was another English teenager in Jamie Bynoe-Gittens who broke the deadlock just after coming on as a substitute.

Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt praised Bynoe-Gittens after the game, saying the team "didn't use our chances, but then came Jamie off the bench and did it very, very well."

© 2023 AFP