Mahomes: Too soon for dynasty tag after Chiefs' second title

Glendale (United States) (AFP) – Patrick Mahomes says it's too soon to start throwing around a dynasty label for the Kansas City Chiefs despite their winning a second Super Bowl crown in four seasons on Sunday.

But he's confident he can add to the club's trophy haul.

Despite aggravating a high ankle sprain late in the first half, the 27-year-old quarterback threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns to spark Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm not going to say dynasty yet," Mahomes said. "Because we're not done."

Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes and also ran six times for 44 yards but most importantly guided the Chiefs downfield in the dying minutes to set up a game-winning field goal.

After leading the Chiefs over San Francisco in the 2020 Super Bowl for Kansas City's first NFL crown in 50 years, supporters were excited about the chances for more crowns, even after they lost to Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay the following year.

But with three conference crowns in four years, the Chiefs appear to be the team to beat again next season.

"We've got a long way to go to call ourselves a dynasty," Mahomes said.

"We're going to keep fighting. We've got a lot of young dudes on this team. I like our chances next year as well."

Mahomes enters the off-season with a sore ankle but a second championship ring, saying no injury was going to keep him from playing in the second half, when he rallied the Chiefs from a 24-14 halftime deficit.

"That competitor in you, to be in this game, it's what you work for your entire life. I knew I wasn’t coming out of this game," Mahomes said.

"Even with that high ankle sprain, I kind of re-aggravated it a little bit. I'll worry about that in the off-season."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said when asked about retiring at age 64 that, "I think I'll hang around," and said of a dynasty tag -- "Let's keep going."

Mahomes hugged Reid after the game and showed his confidence in the Chiefs' ability to make a repeat run.

"This is one of the greatest coaches of all time. He needed that second Super Bowl ring to solidify that," Mahomes said of Reid.

"I'm going to keep him around a little longer. We're going to go for some more of those things."

