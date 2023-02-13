US 2023 boss Lewis named US captain for 2024 Solheim Cup

Two-time major winner Stacy Lewis was named as captain of the US team for the 2024 Solheim Cup women's golf matches

Washington (AFP) – Two-time major winner Stacy Lewis, already guiding the American squad for this year's Solheim Cup, was named Monday as US captain for next year's women's team golf showdown against Europe.

Former world number one Lewis, a four-time Solheim Cup player, has won 13 LPGA Tour titles, including majors at the 2011 Kraft Nabisco and 2013 Women's British Open.

Lewis, 37, is set to be the youngest US captain in Solheim Cup history after being named to guide this year's 12-woman squad last February, calling the role a "true privilege."

The Americans will try to reclaim the trophy from Europe in Spain next September before hosting the 2024 Solheim Cup matches on September 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

The suburban Washington layout has hosted four Presidents Cups between US and non-European men's squads.

The event will be contested in back-to-back years to avoid future conflicts with the men's Ryder Cup, which switched back to odd years in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is such an amazing honor, to be asked to again captain the US Solheim Cup team," Lewis said.

"Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career and I'm truly grateful to add this second opportunity."

Lewis topped the women's world rankings for four weeks in 2013 and 21 weeks in 2014. She was LPGA Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014 and won the Vare Trophy for low LPGA scoring average in 2013 and 2014.

She also shared fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"Stacy has already proven to be an outstanding captain as she prepares for the 2023 Solheim Cup," LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

"Her Solheim Cup experience, proven leadership and passion coupled with the many benefits of consistency in 2023 and 2024 led the selection committee to enthusiastically invite Stacy to captain the team in 2024."

Europe, with Norway's Suzann Pettersen serving as captain, will try to capture an unprecedented third consecutive victory over the US women later this year.

The Europeans have won two of the past three Cups staged on US soil.

