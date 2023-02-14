Australian athletics star Bol has doping suspension lifted

Australian 800 metre runner Peter Bol has had his suspension lifted

Sydney (AFP) – Olympic 800-metre runner Peter Bol hailed the end of a "nightmare" on Tuesday after a second analysis failed to confirm the Australian had taken performance-enhancing drugs.

Sudan-born Bol was provisionally suspended when his "A" sample tested positive on January 10 for Erythropoietin Receptor Agonists (EPO).

Analysis of his "B" sample however resulted in an "atypical" finding for the banned EPO, Sport Integrity Australia said in a statement.

The 28-year-old's suspension has been lifted, the anti-doping authority said, warning however that its probe into the matter was not over.

The "B" sample's atypical finding is not the same as a negative test result, it said.

The out-of-competition samples were taken last October.

"The investigation into the matter remains ongoing. Sport Integrity Australia will, as part of its investigation, proceed to consider whether any anti-doping rule violation/s have been committed," the organisation said.

"It is not possible to provide a timeframe at this point."

Bol, a silver medallist at last year's Commonwealth Games, had denied wrongdoing throughout.

"The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare," Bol wrote on social media, adding that he wished that his "A" sample results had not been "leaked".

"To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused," Bol said.

"I have NEVER in my life purchased, researched, possessed, administered, or used synthetic EPO or any other Prohibited Substance, and never will."

