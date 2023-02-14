NHL's Ovechkin out for 'forseeable future' over family matter

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals will be out for the forseeable future tending to a family matter, the NHL club said

Washington (AFP) – Alex Ovechkin, chasing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time National Hockey League goals record, will be absent for "the forseeable future" over a family matter, Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday.

Ovechkin, a 37-year-old Russian left wing, leads the Capitals with 32 goals in 54 games and passed Gordie Howe in December for second on the NHL career goals list.

The Capitals' captain has 812 NHL career goals, 82 shy of matching Gretzky's all-time mark.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Ovechkin was stepping away to attend to the health of a loved one.

Laviolette said Ovechkin was not expected to return this week and will likely miss Saturday's NHL Stadium Series outdoor game against Carolina at Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Listen, it's tough sometimes," Laviolette said. "Life is tough. When it comes to your family and parents, that's what matters. He's going to deal with some things right now and we're going to be supportive.

"I don't see him back in the foreseeable future."

The Capitals also play host to Carolina on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday.

Laviolette would not disclose if Ovechkin's plans include flying to Russia.

"We're just keeping everything internal with regard to what's going on," Laviolette said. "It's a personal matter. But he was here this morning."

Ovechkin spoke with his teammates at a morning workout before departing.

"We're here supporting him. We're on his side and hope everything goes well," Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said. "First of all the most important thing is family. I understand what Ovi's going through. As a team we're all aware of the situation."

"We're in a tough stretch here coming up," Backstrom said. "Teams are winning so we have to do that, too. We've got to chip in for each other and make sure we really start playing as a team here."

The Capitals own the top wild card playoff position in the Eastern Conference with 28 wins and 62 points from 55 games. Pittsburgh is only one point back with Florida and the New York Islanders two points adrift.

"He came and talked to the boys," Capitals forward T.J. Oshie said. "Definitely, it's nice to get to see him and give him a hug and let him know that we're here for him in person rather than over text.

"We're thinking about him and we're missing him and wishing him all the best, for sure."

The Capitals are 23-22 with three overtime losses in regular-season games Ovechkin has missed over his 18 NHL campaigns.

"It's different when you lose really any player for injury as opposed to a family matter, and especially the big man, who's created a lot of success not only for the organization but for individuals in the room, me being definitely one of them," Oshie said.

"You play a little bit harder in moments like this."

