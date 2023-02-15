Amnesty presents 'evidence' of security forces abuses to Peru president

Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against Peru President Dina Boluarte in Lima in February, 2023

Lima (AFP) – Amnesty International on Wednesday presented evidence to Peru President Dina Boluarte that it says proves security forces used excessive and lethal force to suppress anti-government protests.

At least 48 people have died in clashes between security forces and protesters since unrest broke out on December 7, following the impeachment and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo.

"We have presented the evidence gathered... in which security forces used excessive and disproportionate, and many times lethal, force, using weapons against people protesting," said Erika Guevara, Amnesty's Americas director, following the meeting with Boluarte.

The lawyer said her report was based on information provided by authorities themselves and included 46 cases of human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions and the criminalization of protesters.

Vargas said Boluarte repeatedly insisted that she had "never given the order to use lethal force to control protesters."

The evidence presented included the testimonies of victims and family members, interviews, official reports and forensic expertise, Amnesty said.

Vargas said Boluarte listened "very attentively" to the report and committed to taking care of victims and their families.

On Tuesday, human rights organizations said they would file a criminal complaint against Boluarte, her ministers and police chiefs over the deaths of six people during a protest in the southeastern Apurimac region in December.

Public prosecutors are already investigating whether security forces murdered demonstrators in the southeastern Ayacucho region on December 15.

Demonstrators have been demanding Boluarte's resignation, the dissolution of parliament, fresh elections and a new constitution.

After peaking in January, protests have died down over the last week.

© 2023 AFP