Jorgenson 'so happy' after winning Tour of Oman by just one second

The final stage of the Tour of Oman ended with a climb up Jabal Al Akhdhar

Muscat (AFP) – Movistar's Matteo Jorgenson collected his first general classification victory as he held on to win the Tour of Oman by one second on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old American, who took his first stage win on Monday, went into the 152.2km final stage, which ended with a 5.7km climb up Jabal Al Akhdhar, the Green Mountain, with a five-second lead over UAE's Diego Ulissi and Quick-Step's Mauri Vansevenant.

Vansevenant, a Belgian, won the stage but Jorgensen finished on his wheels to take second on the day.

With his victory - the second of his career with the pros - the 23-year-old Vansevenant pocketed 10 bonus seconds. Jorgensen took six for second place, enough to secure the victory.

"This is super, special," said Jorgensen.

"Two days ago, I got my first professional win and now to take my first GC at a race like this, I'm just so happy.

"My goal for this season was to win one race and it has been the last two years and now we've just won two. You have no idea how good it feels."

AG2R's French rider Geoffrey Bouchard completed the podium, 12 seconds behind the winner, after taking third on the stage.

