Klopp says UEFA vindication of Liverpool fans at final 'just right'

London (AFP) – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Wednesday the publication of an independent report that blamed UEFA, rather than his club's fans, for the chaotic scenes at last season's Champions League final "felt just right".

Real Madrid's 1-0 win at the Stade de France on May 28 was overshadowed by events surrounding European football's showpiece event.

Kick-off was delayed by 37 minutes as fans struggled to access the stadium after being funnelled into overcrowded bottlenecks on approach.

Police then fired tear gas towards thousands of supporters locked behind metal fences on the perimeter to the stadium.

The initial reaction of European football chiefs was to blame Liverpool fans for the disorder but the sheer volume of social media testimony by supporters and independent journalists meant this position unravelled quickly.

And the independent report, commissioned by European governing body UEFA, found they bore "primary responsibility" for failings in planning, security and policing.

French police and authorities were also criticised for a heavy-handed response to supporters, based on incorrect assumptions that fans posed a threat to public order.

"I think it's super important that, finally, it's official," Klopp said in an interview posted on the Liverpool website.

Klopp, who said he was on the other side of the stadium and had not witnessed the mounting chaos, added: "Everybody knew how our supporters behaved, but it really feels good, it feels just right that it's now official and everybody knows it now because there were so many things said after the game, which we knew they were wrong."

"It was just lies."

Liverpool have called on UEFA to do the "right thing" in implementing 21 recommendations by the panel to ensure supporter safety at future events.

The final was initially due to be played in St Petersburg, but was moved to Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"They had to change the venue a few months before that actually when it happened, I understand and that's difficult," added Klopp.

"When you are under pressure, you have time pressure, you still have to make the right decisions and that's (a) responsibility for specific people.

"I hope they listen, I hope they learn."

© 2023 AFP