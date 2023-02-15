Muneeba cracks Pakistan's first ever women's T20I century

Muneeba Ali (L) became Pakistan's first ever T20 centurion with 102 against Ireland in Cape Town

Cape Town (AFP) – Muneeba Ali hit the first century of the Women's T20 World Cup and the first ever by a Pakistani woman when she made 102 against Ireland at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The bespectacled left-handed opening batter spurred Pakistan to a total of 165 for five after they were sent in to bat.

The slightly-built Muneeba had not previously scored a half-century in 44 T20 internationals although she had scored a one-day international hundred against the same opponents in Lahore last November.

Muneeba and veteran Nida Dar (33) shared a third-wicket partnership of 101.

Muneeba was dropped on 45, just one of several errors in a disappointing Irish fielding performance, and became Pakistan's highest scorer in T20 cricket when she passed the 75 made by Nida Dar in 2019.

She went on to raise her hundred with a boundary off Leah Paul but fell three balls later when she skied a slog to mid-on. Muneeba faced 68 balls and hit 14 fours.

Ireland beat Pakistan 2-1 in a T20 series in Pakistan in November but could not stop the flow of runs in a match between two sides who lost their opening World Cup matches.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 165-5 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 102, Nida Dar 33; A. Kelly 2-27).

Toss: Ireland

Match situation: Ireland need 166 to win

