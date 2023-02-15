Nice football club file complaint after porn film shot in stadium

Nice football club said they had filed a complaint to police for 'damage to their image'

Nice (France) (AFP) – French Ligue 1 club Nice said on Wednesday they have filed a complaint for "damage to their image" after an amateur porn film was shot inside their Allianz Riviera stadium during a game.

According to a source close to the football club, the explicit film, posted online, was filmed in the toilets of the south coast stadium on January 29 during a match between the home side and Lille, which Nice went on to win 1-0.

A source at the departmental directorate of public security confirmed to AFP earlier that the club -- owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe -- had made the complaint.

According to the same source, a woman appearing in the film specifies in the footage that the recording is taking place during a match at the ground.

Nice Eco Stadium, the company that operates the arena, said it had also filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday for "associating the image of the stadium with pornographic activity".

Separately, Nice-Cote-d'Azur airport said it had also made an official complaint about an undated pornographic video film by the same young woman in an airport toilet reserved for children.

The airport said its complaint also concerned "damage to the airport's brand".

"We have just transmitted all the elements to the judicial police," an airport spokesperson told AFP.

"We don't want to let this go and we don't want it to happen again."

Footage from the video shows a young woman approaching several men inside the airport and offering to have sex with them.

