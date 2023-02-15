Wales players' strike threat could scupper England clash

London (AFP) – Support appeared to be growing Wednesday for a possible strike by Wales rugby players that could threaten next week's Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff.

Advertising Read more

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the regions have yet to agree in writing a new long-term financial agreement, sparking fears that players whose current deals expire at the end of the season will leave the Welsh game.

Recruitment is on hold, with next season's playing budgets not yet finalised at Wales' four professional teams -- Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

A Daily Mail report on Tuesday said players were considering industrial action amid the contract crisis within Welsh rugby.

The "60-cap rule", established in 2017, means players who are based with clubs outside of Wales are deemed ineligible for selection unless they have won 60 or more caps.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, returning for his second spell in charge, has questioned the worth of the rule.

It would leave him deprived of lock Will Rowlands -- who is set to join Paris side Racing 92 -- at this year's World Cup in France unless the second row receives special dispensation from the Welsh game's professional board.

Former Wales international Andrew Coombs tweeted his support for strike action on Wednesday, saying: "Players should not be playing without a signed contract in front of them."

The former lock added: "Best wishes with your strike action! Players, Coaches, Backroom Staff, Supporters, Pundits... Line the streets in front of the stadium and demand this shambles to be over! Enough is enough!"

One player, described as a Six Nations squad member, told the Daily Mail: "I can't believe I'm five months away from the end of my contract and eight months away from the World Cup and my future isn't certain yet.

"I can't apply for a mortgage and I'm on antidepressants... I'm starting for Wales every week and the WRU is making tens of millions from international matches."

Reports of a strike threat come at a time of turmoil for Welsh rugby both on and off the field.

Last month, then-WRU chief executive Steve Phillips resigned after a BBC documentary made allegations of sexism at the governing body.

Wales -- who will face England a week on Saturday in Cardiff -- are currently bottom of the Six Nations table after the first two games saw the team overwhelmed 34-10 by Ireland in Cardiff, before suffering a record 35-7 defeat by Scotland in Edinburgh last weekend.

© 2023 AFP