Conte set for more time away from Tottenham

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is set for another spell away from the touchline to recover from gallbladder surgery.

The Italian has remained in his homeland after taking charge of Spurs' 1-0 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Conte had returned to the bench for Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Leicester after undergoing surgery on February 1.

"Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday, Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery," a Tottenham statement said on Thursday.

"Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well. Cristian Stellini will assume first-team responsibility."

Assistant boss Stellini took charge of a 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month with Conte providing input from Italy.

Spurs, who sit fifth in the Premier League, host West Ham in a London derby on Sunday.

