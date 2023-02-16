Harris shines as Australia strangle Sri Lanka batters

Gqeberha (South Africa) (AFP) – Australian all-rounder Grace Harris held a spectacular catch and took two wickets as Sri Lanka struggled in a top-of-the-table Women's T20 World Cup clash at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Sri Lanka were restricted to 112 for eight after being sent in to bat in overcast conditions.

Harris ran from mid-on and took a diving catch off Ellyse Perry to end an aggressive innings by Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (16) to effect Australia's first breakthrough with the total on 30.

Sri Lanka scored 50 in the first seven overs but were becalmed against Australia's slow bowlers. Harris took two wickets in an over with her off-spinners as the Sri Lankans added only another 19 runs in the next seven overs.

Seamer Megan Schutt took four wickets in her last two overs to prevent a late burst of scoring in the 'death' overs.

The two teams went into the match tied at the top of Group One after winning their first two games.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 112-8 in 20 overs (H. Samarawickrama 34; M. Schutt 4-24, G. Harris 2-7).

Toss: Australia.

Match situation: Australia need 113 runs to win.

