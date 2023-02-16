Irish lock Tadhg Beirne ruled out of Six Nations with injury

Dublin (AFP) – Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations due to surgery on his ankle, the Irish Rugby Football Union said Thursday.

The 31-year-old will undergo surgery Thursday for an ankle injury he sustained in Ireland's stunning win over reigning champions France on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, Tadhg will be ruled out for up to 12 weeks," the IRFU said on Twitter, wishing him a "speedy recovery".

Beirne was injured in the second half of Ireland's impressive 32-19 win in Dublin and left the game on crutches.

His 12-week recovery time means the Munster player will miss all Ireland's remaining Six Nations fixtures against Italy, Scotland and England.

Ireland largely dominated against France, to lay down a marker not only for a potential Grand Slam but also the World Cup later this year.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell called it a "titanic game" and his team now top the Six Nations table, ahead of Scotland on points difference.

Their next fixture is a week Saturday against Italy, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

© 2023 AFP