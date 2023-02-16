Sinner gains revenge over Tsitsipas in Rotterdam

Rotterdam (Netherlands) (AFP) – Jannik Sinner stunned top seed and Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach the Rotterdam ATP quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Italian, ranked 14 in the world and fresh from his Montpellier title victory at the weekend, came through 6-4, 6-3.

It was only his second win over world number three Tsitsipas in seven meetings and avenged a five-set loss to the Greek player in the last-16 at the Australian Open last month.

Sinner will face Swiss veteran and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka for a place in the semi-finals.

Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada eased past Gregoire Barrere to reach the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old from Montreal dispatched the last French player standing 6-4, 6-3 to set up a meeting with sixth seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-2, saving all six break points he faced.

Number three seed Auger-Aliassime secured his place in the last eight on the back of a solid first service, firing nine aces.

Medvedev will be favourite to win their encounter having won all of his four meetings with the Canadian, with all but one going the distance.

"Felix is a top player. He won here last year and played amazing at the end of last year. Looking forward to a tough match and hopefully I can be at my best," said Medvedev.

Australia's Alex de Minaur, who upset second seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Wednesday, plays Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semis on Friday.

The last quarter-final ticket will go to the winner of the last 16 tie between Holger Rune and 160th-ranked Gijs Brouwer, with the winner facing home hope Tallon Griekspoor.

© 2023 AFP