Woods back in action at Riviera, first Tour start in seven months

Los Angeles (AFP) – Former world number one Tiger Woods launched his first US PGA tournament bid in seven months on Thursday as he teed off in Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Advertising Read more

The 15-time major champion, who hasn't played a tour-level event since the British Open in July, has been limited the past two years by the severe leg injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car accident, and acknowledged this week his fitness remained an unknown factor.

"As far as the recovery, it's more of my ankle, whether I can recover day to day," Woods said Tuesday.

"My leg is better. ... It's been an intricate balance, a little dance. It's gotten so much better the last couple months. I wouldn't put myself out here if I didn't think I could beat these guys."

After multiple surgeries in the wake of his accident, Woods made a stunning comeback at last year's Masters, finishing in 47th.

He withdrew from the PGA Championship after 54 holes and missed the cut at the Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Woods had been scheduled to compete at the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, but pulled out because of plantar fasciitis.

That ailment hasn't completely resolved but is "better," said Woods, who is targeting the four major championships and a few other tournaments this year.

The golf superstar, whose 82 US PGA Tour titles is tied with Sam Snead for the record, has never won at Riviera, despite teeing it up 13 times on the course in the Pacific Palisades west of downtown Los Angeles.

He's also up against a stellar field, which features 19 of the top 20 players in the world.

Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy, bumped from the top of the rankings by Masters champion Scottie Scheffler last week, could regain the summit.

Third-ranked Spaniard Jon Rahm, chasing a third title of 2023, also has a shot at number one this week.

Woods, teeing off alongside McIlroy and Justin Thomas, was greeted by cheers and chants of "Tiger! Tiger!".

At the time Rahm was putting the finishing touches on a six-under par 65 that gave the Spaniard the clubhouse lead. Max Homa and Matt Kuchar were both five-under on the course.

© 2023 AFP