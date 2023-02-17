New Zealand shed 'tears', hope for World Cup miracle after Bangladesh win

Cape Town (AFP) – New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said New Zealand still had hopes of reaching the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after they trounced Bangladesh by 71 runs at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

She admitted it was a long shot but said they would seek to repeat Friday's dominance when they play their final group match against Sri Lanka in Paarl on Monday.

Suzie Bates hit 81 not out in a New Zealand total of 189 for three – the highest of the tournament. Bangladesh replied with 118 for eight.

"That's the way we want to play our cricket," said Devine. "I'm really proud of this group but we've got a big game to go."

New Zealand's chances of progressing beyond the group stage looked impossible after they lost their first two matches by big margins.

They were bowled out for 76 against Australia and 67 against South Africa – the lowest totals of the tournament.

Despite beating Bangladesh they have a considerable net run rate deficit and their prospects remain slim.

They will need Australia to defeat South Africa by a heavy margin in Gqeberha on Saturday and then New Zealand will need a big win against Sri Lanka.

Even then South Africa will have an opportunity against Bangladesh on Monday to make sure they remain above the White Ferns.

Bates, who became the first woman from any country to reach 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups, said the New Zealand players were "absolutely gutted" after their first two matches.

She said there had been "tears" and "a good look at ourselves" but the players came out on Friday with clear plans after two good days of training.

"We talked about how we wanted to play and we talked about hitting hard and straight down the ground. What pleased me most was that we stuck to exactly what we talked about."

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said her team had conceded "too many runs in the bowling and we couldn't get many runs in the power play."

Bates and Bernardine Bezuidenhout (44) laid the foundation for New Zealand with a first-wicket stand of 77 in 8.4 overs, while Maddy Green thrashed an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls to help Bates add 73 in the last seven overs.

Bates scored her runs off 61 balls and hit seven fours and a six.

Hannah Rowe struck for the White Ferns with two early Bangladesh wickets and off-spinner Eden Carson took three for 18 as the Bangladeshis slumped to their third successive defeat.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 189-3 in 20 overs (S. Bates 81 not out, M. Green 44 not out, B. Bezuidenhout 44; Fahima Khatun 2-36) v Bangladesh 118-8 in 20 overs ( Shorna Akter 31, Murshida Khatun 30; E. Carson 3-18, H. Rowe 2-15).

Result: New Zealand won by 71 runs

Toss: New Zealand

