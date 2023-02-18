Australia into T20 World Cup semi-finals, England edge India

Gqeberha (South Africa) (AFP) – Australia powered their way into the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday, confirming their status as favourites, while England looked their most likely challengers.

Advertising Read more

Australia were put under pressure by South Africa and an enthusiastic home crowd at St George's Park in Gqeberha, but won comfortably in the end by six wickets with 21 balls to spare.

In the earlier game of a double-header England remained the only other unbeaten team by inflicting a first defeat on India, winning by 11 runs.

Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner ensured Australia would finish top of Group 1 with aggressive batting after their side had been in trouble.

Chasing 125 to win, Australia slipped to 40 for three but McGrath and Gardner went for their shots in a fourth-wicket partnership of 81.

McGrath hit 57 off 33 balls before being caught going for a big hit with four runs needed to win. She reached her half-century off 29 deliveries. Gardner made 28 not out off 29 balls.

"Tahlia was excellent, Ash as well," said Australian captain Meg Lanning.

"They summed up the conditions really well and put the pressure back on South Africa."

South Africa captain Sune Luus said her team had failed to capitalise on a good start to their innings after they were sent in to bat.

"We just didn't have enough runs on the board," she said.

Australia completed their group matches with four wins from four matches while defeat was a blow to South Africa's chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Hitting out: England's Nat Sciver-Brunt in action against India on Saturday © Marco Longari / AFP

With only one win from their first three matches, South Africa will rely on New Zealand defeating Sri Lanka in Paarl on Sunday.

The hosts will then need to win their final match against Bangladesh in Cape Town on Tuesday to force a three-way tie for second place in Group One.

Net run rate would then be the tiebreaker.

"It's not ideal to have to rely on other teams but we're going to leave everything out there," said Luus.

England won a top-of-the-table Group Two contest despite a career-best bowling performance by India opening bowler Renuka Thakur, who took five for 15.

But Nat Sciver-Brunt (50) and Amy Jones (40) scored freely as England posted 151 for seven. India replied with 140 for five.

"We started really well," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, "but in the middle overs we didn't stick to our plan."

England captain Heather Knight said it was a good sign for her side that they were able to fight back after Thakur’s early onslaught reduced them to 29 for three.

Best haul: India's Renuka Thakur celebrates taking five wickets © Marco Longari / AFP

"We talk about batting according to conditions. It was good after three wickets lost early to show we can still punch out a score," she said.

England, who play Pakistan in their final group match in Cape Town on Tuesday, are virtually certain to qualify for the semi-finals.

India are also well-placed to reach the last four. They meet rock bottom Ireland in Gqeberha on Monday.

© 2023 AFP