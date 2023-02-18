Big-hitting England open up 256-run first Test lead over New Zealand

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand) (AFP) – England's batsmen plundered 158 runs but lost four wickets in a breakneck session on Saturday that leaves the first Test still finely poised at Mount Maunganui.

Advertising Read more

Joe Root (57) and Harry Brook (54) were dismissed soon after compiling rapid half-centuries as the tourists raced to 237-6 in their second innings at tea, opening up a 256-run lead in the day-night encounter at the Bay Oval.

The big hitting encapsulated England's aggressive batting approach that has carried them to victory in nine of their last 10 Tests.

However, the approach bordered on reckless and has left New Zealand with what should be plenty of time to chase down a target in the final innings.

Veteran New Zealand seamer Neil Wagner was targeted ruthlessly, recording figures of 2-104 -- the most runs any bowler has conceded from their first 11 overs in Test history.

Wagner paid a heavy price for persisting with short-pitched bowling, conceding 11 fours and six sixes, the vast majority through cross-batted shots.

Wagner's last over cost 18 runs as Brook opened his stance and used a baseball technique to swat the 36-year-old for four boundaries.

The left-armer claimed the first two wickets of the day after England resumed at 79-2, luring false shots from nightwatchman Stuart Broad (7) and Ollie Pope (49).

Brook and Root put on 81 for the fifth wicket in less than 11 overs before Brook was caught behind off Blair Tickner (2-47).

For the second time in the Test, Root was dismissed attempting a reverse sweep which ended up being caught at slip, this time off spinner Michael Bracewell.

Ben Foakes was at the crease on five and was set to be joined by England captain Ben Stokes.

© 2023 AFP