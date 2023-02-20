Aston Martin's Stroll to miss Formula 1 testing after cycling injury

Paris (AFP) – Formula One driver Lance Stroll has suffered a cycling accident whilst training and will sit out pre-season testing in Bahrain, the team announced on Monday.

Testing for the Grand Prix campaign starts on Thursday and lasts three days as the teams scramble to fine tune their racing cars.

"I've had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season," said Stroll whose billionaire father part-owns the outfit.

"I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team.

"I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible," he added.

Thursday will be the first official spin on a track for the 2023 generation cars and Britain-based Aston Martin can count on two-time world champion Fernando Alonso who has switched from Alpine.

