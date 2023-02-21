Minella Times, Rachael Blackmore's history making National ride, retires

Dublin (AFP) – Minella Times, who Rachael Blackmore rode to 2021 Grand National glory when she became the first woman jockey to win the world's most famous steeplechase, has been retired, it was announced on Tuesday.

The decision to retire the 10-year-old came after he injured his shoulder at his trainer Henry de Bromhead's gallops in Ireland.

The news came out of the blue as he was included in the weights for this year's National -- to be run on April 15 at Aintree -- when they were unveiled on Tuesday.

"We were looking forward to going to the cross-country at Cheltenham with him and back to the National, but he had a mishap -- he hurt his shoulder," said Frank Berry, racing manager to the owner JP McManus.

"Hopefully he'll be fine to have a good retirement."

Blackmore -- who last year became the first woman rider to win the blue riband of jumping the Cheltenham Gold Cup -- said Minella Times was "such a special horse."

"He gave me the best day in racing that I've had -– and there's a lot of hot competition for that!" she said.

"It was such an incredible day and you just have so much gratitude for the horse when they give you something like he did."

Blackmore and Minella Times came back for a tilt again last year but came to grief on the first circuit at Aintree.

However, the 33-year-old Irishwoman will forever treasure the ride she got in 2021.

"He was just such a fabulous jumper. He jumped so well from fence to fence," she said.

"He's just such an intelligent horse and it was such an enjoyable race to ride in, aside from going over the line which took it to a whole different stratosphere.

"Actually riding in the race was electric and jockeys always say that just getting around in the National gives you a bit of a kick and it's true, there’s something different about it."

Blackmore should still have a ride in this year's edition as de Bromhead has several entries.

Three Irish horses have been allocated top weight of 11 stone 12 pounds (75.2 kilos) Any Second Now -- who was runner-up last year and third behind Minella Times -- Conflated and Hewick.

Defending champion Noble Yeats returns as well.

Any Second Now's trainer Ted Walsh -- who trained Papillon to win the race in 2000 -- was less than impressed.

"I'm absolutely shocked that he has top-weight. I think he'd have to be an exceptional horse to win it with top-weight."

