NBA Nets sign Vaughn to multi-year coaching extension

New York (AFP) – After trading away superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the NBA's Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday they have agreed on a multi-year contract extension with coach Jacque Vaughn.

Vaughn, a 48-year-old former NBA guard who won a title with San Antonio in 2007, had been an assistant before taking over the Nets on November 1 after they parted aways with former coach Steve Nash.

Brooklyn went 32-19 after Vaughn began coaching and the Nets reached the All-Star Game break at 34-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference.

"Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach," Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

"He has clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game."

But the Nets must reshuffle their lineup in the wake of deals that sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

The club will count upon Vaughn to revamp the lineup successfully after a Big Three flop with Durant, Irving and James Harden, who earlier had been traded to Philadelphia.

"As a person, they don't come any better than Jacque," Marks said. "His character is impeccable and there's not a better representative for our team and our borough. We are thrilled to have Jacque lead the Nets for years to come."

Since Vaughn became coach, Brooklyn joins Philadelphia and league-leader Boston as the only clubs ranked in the NBA's top 10 offensively and defensively.

Vaughn went 58-158 in nearly three full seasons as coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012-2015 and was 7-3 in a prior interim stint as the Nets coach in 2020.

© 2023 AFP