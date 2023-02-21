Pettersen to captain Europe at next two Solheim Cups

London (AFP) – Suzann Pettersen will captain Europe in the next two editions of the Solheim Cup, the Ladies European Tour announced on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old two-time major winner, who was already preparing to lead the side in September's contest in Spain, has now also been appointed for the 2024 clash in the United States.

The two tournaments are being held just a year apart as a result of the Solheim Cup moving to even years to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup.

The United States have taken the same option, with 2023 captain Stacy Lewis also handed the role for next year at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

Pettersen, who secured the winning point at Gleneagles in 2019 before immediately announcing her retirement, said: "I love the Solheim Cup and it's such a unique honour to be asked to captain Team Europe again in 2024."

"So far my 2023 captaincy has been a pure joy so to be able to lead the team in Europe this year and then again next year in the US, near the nation's capital, will be a great honour," added the Norwegian.

"This will allow us to build a strategy and a philosophy for the team that we can keep, which will offer more consistency for the players and enable them to focus on their performance."

The 2023 event will be held from September 22 to 24 at Finca Cortesin on Spain's Costa del Sol.

