Serin replaces Le Garrec in France's Six Nations squad

Paris (AFP) – Experienced scrum-half Baptiste Serin has been added to France's Six Nations squad instead of Nolann Le Garrec, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Tuesday.

The reason for uncapped Le Garrec's withdrawal was not given by the FFR, with tournament holders Les Bleus preparing to host Scotland on Sunday.

Serin, 28, won the last of his 42 Test appearances against Scotland in March 2021 and has impressed with club Toulon this season.

Captain Antoine Dupont and centre Gael Fickou are the only France squad members with more caps than former Bordeaux-Begles half-back Serin.

On Monday, Serin told Canal+ television he still wanted to play international rugby, especially with the Rugby World Cup on home soil starting in September.

"It's an objective, I've never hidden that, I obviously want to return," Serin said.

"There's a World Cup to experience in France, there are loads of things to experience.

"I think it's my last chance, I hope to be back there, but it starts by playing well for the club," he added.

Serin will compete with Baptiste Couilloud for a spot on the bench for this weekend's game with former World Rugby player of the year Dupont likely to start in the No.9 shirt.

France head coach Fabien Galthie will have to make at least one change from the side that lost to Ireland on February 11, a first defeat since July 2021, with prop Uini Atonio suspended.

Montpellier's Mohamed Haouas is the favourite to start in Paris with centre Jonathan Danty also back in contention after missing the two opening rounds of the Six Nations with a knee issue.

© 2023 AFP