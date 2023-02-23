Scholz urges caution on China's relationship with Russia

Berlin (AFP) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday there should be "no illusions" over China, which has been seeking to position itself as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, almost a year after Moscow's invasion.

"We should have no illusions about China. They have up until now not taken a stand against Russia," Scholz said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF.

The chancellor's statement came as Beijing prepared to present a peace plan for the Ukraine conflict this week, in time for the first anniversary of Russia's February 24 invasion of its neighbour.

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met on Wednesday with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Following Wang's visit, Moscow said Beijing had presented its views on approaches to a "political settlement" of the conflict.

Beijing has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict, while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.

The United States and NATO have both voiced concerns that China could be planning to supply Russia with weapons to prop up its war effort.

On his last visit to Beijing in November, Scholz had made it clear to Chinese leaders that such weapons deliveries "cannot be accepted", the chancellor said.

"It is important that we follow the situation closely," Scholz said.

On the eve of the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Scholz said Germany would "not let up" its support for Ukraine "as long as it is needed and necessary".

"At the same time we must do everything to avoid escalation," Scholz added.

