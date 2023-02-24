Edwards' famed Barbarians rugby shirt sells for record £240,000

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – The Barbarians jersey worn by Wales great Gareth Edwards when he scored what is widely acclaimed as rugby's greatest try set a new world-record price when it sold for £240,000 ($287,000) at auction on Friday.

On January 27, 1973, Edwards finished off a stunning seven-man move that had started near the other goal line to open the scoring in the invitational team's celebrated 23-11 win over New Zealand in Cardiff.

The former scrum-half had decided to put his black-and-white hooped No. 9 shirt from the game under the hammer along with other tops.

The Barbarians jersey was among 39 lots that could generate more than £400,000.

"It is the shirt off the back of the man consistently voted the greatest player of all time who scored the greatest try of all-time in a game that many believe to be the best game of all-time. It is one of the most significant rugby jerseys ever worn," said Ben Rogers Jones of Rogers Jones Auctioneers & Valuers.

The previous world record for a rugby jersey was £180,000, paid for Dave Gallaher's shirt in 2015. Gallaher was the captain of the "Original All Blacks" in the early 1900s.

