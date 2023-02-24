France's Haouas replaces banned Atonio against Scotland

Paris (AFP) – Tight-head prop Mohamed Haouas replaces suspended Uini Atonio in holders France's team to face Scotland in the Six Nations this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthie said on Friday.

Advertising Read more

La Rochelle's Atonio, 32, was handed a three-week ban for a high tackle during the February 11 loss at Ireland.

Montpellier's 28-year-old Haouas will make his 16th Test appearance on Sunday. He received a red card against Scotland in 2020.

"We integrate 'Momo' who has already played with us on different occasions and allows us to conserve a collective experience," Galthie said.

"The players who make up the team have proved they are capable of facing any challenge.

"Changes after a defeat can be synonymous with a punishment. We decided, after some thought, there was no reasons to change the team apart from Uini Atonio," he added.

Galthie opted against handing Sipili Falatea just his second start.

The Bordeaux-Begles front-rower was used off the bench at Lansdowne Road and in their tournament-opening win over Italy.

Former World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont will captain the team after playing the full 80 minutes against Ireland and Italy despite having a back-up on Galthie's bench.

"To put the best player on the field is the principle of selection," Galthie said.

"It's the principle of rotation and coaching.

"Today, after the two matches we've played, it wasn't needed.

"If we find it necessary, we'll do it, with the lucidity, the anticipation and reflection we have with all the players," he added.

Les Bleus welcome Scotland, who are unbeaten in this season's Championship after wins over England and Wales, to the Stade de France, less than seven months out from hosting the Rugby World Cup.

Galthie said new faces could appear for the tournament starting in September despite his tendency to avoid making many changes.

He will name his squad for the competition on June 21, four days after the French Top 14 final.

"The changing room door is open," Galthie said.

"There is still a possibility for players to grab their opportunities.

"Sometimes, we see them coming, sometimes there are circumstances with a series of injuries, and we work on that, in the same position at the same time.

"I won't be surprised by the time World Cup comes round that it will happen," he added.

Team (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch; Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament; Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

© 2023 AFP