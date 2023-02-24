Southampton boss Selles on survival mission

London (AFP) – New Southampton boss Ruben Selles said the club were united with "one mission" to survive in the Premier League after he was appointed for the rest of the season on Friday.

The 39-year-old Spaniard was put in temporary charge of the relegation-threatened team after the sacking earlier this month of Nathan Jones, who only replaced Ralph Hasenhuettl in November.

Southampton are bottom of the English top flight but are just three points from safety after last week's shock win at Chelsea, overseen by Selles in a caretaker capacity.

Selles, who worked as an assistant to Hasenhuettl and Jones, was appointed as manager after the south coast club failed to agree a deal with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who was dismissed earlier this month.

"It is a pleasure for me and I think all of the technical staff deserve this, they have been amazing and working hard together," Selles told reporters on the eve of his side's match against Leeds, just one place above them in the table.

"We are one mission and we are all in for that, so there is not much time to take the focus away from that.

"I am very thankful with the owners to give me the opportunity until the end of the season and with all the support that I got from the fans."

Selles said the squad must stay focused on producing consistent performances rather than worry about what the end of the season might bring.

"If we perform well we can have the chance to win, and that is going to be our philosophy," he said.

"Then in the end of the season we will say this is enough for us to stay (up), but what we need is just to be proud of everything we do and that is what we are doing."

© 2023 AFP