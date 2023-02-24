Wolvaardt, Brits spur South Africa in semi-final

Cape Town (AFP) – Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits hit half-centuries as South Africa produced their best batting performance of the tournament in their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa made 164 for four after winning the toss and batting on the same pitch which produced a high-scoring thriller in the first semi-final between Australia and India on Thursday.

Wolvaardt and Brits followed up their unbeaten century opening stand in the last group match against Bangladesh by putting on 96 for the first wicket in 13.4 overs.

Wolvaardt was the senior partner, striking five fours and a six in making 53 off 44 balls before she was caught at backward point off left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Brits then took over, hitting powerfully to score 68 off 55 balls. She hit six fours as well as two sixes in the space of three deliveries from leg-spinner Sarah Glenn.

The hosts were pegged back by Ecclestone, who took two wickets and conceded only three runs in the 19th over.

But Marizanne Kapp hit three fours off the last over which cost Katherine Sciver-Brunt 18 runs, including a no-ball for a high full toss. Kapp made 27 not out.

The winners will meet Australia in the final at the same ground on Sunday.

Brief scores:

South Africa 164-4 in 20 overs (L. Wolvaardt 53, T. Brits 68; S. Ecclestone 3-22).

Toss: South Africa.

Match situation: England need 165 runs to win.

© 2023 AFP