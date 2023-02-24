World stars send 'love' to war-torn Ukraine

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – More than 30 stars including Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand and Matt Damon on Friday sent their "love" and prayers to Ukraine in a video marking the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

In the video recorded to coincide with the anniversary of Europe's largest conflict since World War II one of the most recognisable names in the world said they stood by Ukraine.

"We are thinking of you, sending love, sending our strength, our prayers and holding you in our hearts, always," Oscar winner Roberts said.

Damon said he was sending a message of "love and respect and solidarity with all our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine."

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, actor Liev Schreiber said: "This was an act of unprovoked aggression by a country 30 times larger than its victim."

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand said Ukraine would be supported for "as long as necessary."

"You have been an inspiration worldwide," she said.

Ethan Hawke added: "You are fighting for all of us."

Mark Hamill: 'And the force will be with you, always' © Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Mark Hamill, known for playing Luke Skywalker, reprised his iconic Star Wars phrase, saying: "And the force will be with you, always."

The video also included messages of support from actor Morgan Freeman, astronaut Scot Kelly, filmmaker Wes Anderson and the Pet Shop Boys, a British pop duo.

In a message on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said world stars were on Ukraine's side.

"Thank you for these words of support! They are really important to us," he wrote.

A year ago to the day, Putin shocked the world by sending troops across the border, a move seen as punishment for Kyiv's pivot to the West.

The war has devastated swathes of Ukraine, displaced millions, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and, according to Western sources, caused more than 150,000 casualties on each side.

