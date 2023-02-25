Farrell pleased with bonus point win over 'gutted' Italy

Rome (AFP) – Andy Farrell breathed a sigh of relief after his Ireland side prevailed in a Six Nations battle with Italy on Saturday, a 34-20 bonus-point win keeping their Grand Slam hopes alive.

Ireland scored five tries in Rome but the match was far from a walkover as it wasn't until Mack Hansen crossed for the second time with 10 minutes remaining that they finally killed off the spirited home side.

"Obviously we're very pleased to come away with a bonus point win. We were playing against a good side today... That was a proper test match," coach Farrell told reporters.

Hansen's first try of the day -- his side's fourth -- with five minutes left in the first half at the Stadio Olimpico looked to have sunk Italy but Ireland handed Pierre Bruno a score right on the buzzer and from there the Azzurri snapped at Ireland's heels right to end.

"Room for improvement? There's taking our chances... James Lowe dropped the ball over the try line and there was an intercept try so 'shoulda would coulda' had a bigger lead at half-time," added Farrell.

"You just know with the Italians... they don't go away any more do they? They continue to fight and we knew that was going to happen in the second half after the piggy back we gave them just before half-time."

Italy coach Kieran Crowley was disappointed that another good display from his team failed to bring a positive result, as he has two games remaining to reach the pre-tournament objective of two wins.

Poor starts and sloppy mistakes have cost Italy in all three of their defeats this year, as they continue to gain plaudits from the opposition for their all-action style.

"We don't want to become a team that gets pats on the backs because we played well or showed good style, we want to get over the line.

"We're absolutely gutted about the result today... Yes they're the number one side in the world but we thought that we could really give them a crack. And we gave them a crack. We just weren't accurate enough in certain areas.

"We were right in that game. Rugby today is all about inches, it's all about the little things. Sometimes they're fall for you, sometimes they don't.

"Did I think we could win that game? Yes I do. But we didn't."

© 2023 AFP