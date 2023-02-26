France 'stay cool' despite Scotland Six Nations onslaught

Paris (AFP) – Despite Scotland coming back to within four points with 10 minutes to play, France held on for a 32-21 victory on Sunday by showing their ability to close tight games.

Advertising Read more

That could be an important attribute as Les Bleus count down the months to hosting the Rugby World Cup in September and October.

Les Bleus had led 22-7 at the break in Paris against the previously unbeaten visitors before Finn Russell inspired a potential late comeback.

With the match in the balance after Russell's converted try in the 69th minute, Les Bleus turned the screw and secured a late bonus point to keep their slim hopes of defending the Six Nations title alive.

"There was a lot of back and forths in this match so we had to stay cool, and not panic because if not, we wouldn't have been able to put our game plan in place," France flanker Charles Ollivon told reporters.

"There were so many back and forths, we could have let the game pass us by and lose it all by ourselves.

"Even if they came back into things, we dug in at the last play thanks to the whole team with a strong character," he added.

The two teams finished with 14 men after lock Grant Gilchrist was shown a red card for the visitors and prop Mohamed Haouas for the home team.

Last time out Ollivon's men lost to world number one outfit Ireland, their first defeat in 14 Tests in a record French run dating back to July 2021.

"The best response possible was on the field," Ollivon said.

"It's good, we claimed the bonus, even if everything wasn't perfect. We didn't doubt ourselves."

Les Bleus have six games before hosting three-time winners New Zealand in the World Cup's opening game on September 8.

Next up is a trip to England in two weeks' time where they have not won since 2007 and then they finish the Six Nations by hosting Wales in Paris.

Ollivon's side can still win the Championship but need other results over the coming month to go their way.

"It's good to keep going. There are still two games left," he said.

"Everything's to play for, we advance," he added.

© 2023 AFP