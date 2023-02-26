Indian summer for veteran German Siem

New Delhi (AFP) – Veteran German Marcel Siem held his nerve at the Hero Indian Open to win his first World Tour event in more than eight years by a single shot on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

The 42-year-old was a stroke ahead of countryman Yannik Paul going into the final hole, but missed the fairway with his second shot to set up a nerve-racking finish.

He made his par to win the tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club near New Delhi, dropped his putter and threw his cap to the ground in celebration.

"My goal was to be as calm as possible but that lie was horrible on the last so it got the heart rate going up for sure," he said.

It was his first World Tour win in eight years and 116 days.

He had taken four titles between 2004 and 2014 but had to go back to qualifying school in November to secure his tour card.

He is now enjoying an Indian summer to his career, with five top-20 finishes in his previous six events.

"This means a lot because two years ago I wasn't even sure if I could still compete on the DP World Tour and now I'm a winner again," he said.

"I was gone -- lost my card, Challenge Tour, Q School -- thank you so much to my whole family and my team, my sponsors.

"I've worked really hard. It's crazy. A second kick-start for my career."

He started the day one behind Paul. A birdie at the fourth brought him level and two more immediately after the turn took him ahead, before a two-shot turnaround on the 13th brought the Germans back to level pegging.

But a 15-foot birdie at the 15th gave Siem a lead he never relinquished.

It was a second consecutive runner-up spot for Paul, 28, who was five shots ahead of his closest pursuer after the second round but lost momentum with a 71 on Saturday.

Dutchman Joost Luiten, 37, carded a four-under 68 on Sunday to come third -- also repeating his finishing position at last week's Thailand Classic.

© 2023 AFP