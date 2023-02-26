Sadio Mane returns from injury that kept him out of World Cup

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Senegal forward Sadio Mane returned to action for Bayern Munich against Union Berlin on Sunday in his first match since a leg injury ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Mane came off the bench in the second half, replacing goalscorer Kingsley Coman with his side 3-0 up.

The match was the former Liverpool player's first in 110 days.

Mane missed Bayern's 1-0 Champions League first-leg win at Paris Saint-Germain, but is in line to figure in the return fixture in Munich on March 8.

Mane, who won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool before moving to Munich in the summer of 2022, has 11 goals and four assists in 23 games with Bayern.

© 2023 AFP