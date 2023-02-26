'What it means to play for Bayern': Nagelsmann reveals team talk

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann admitted his team had a heart-to-heart ahead of Sunday's 3-0 home win over Union Berlin in a bid to stop their season sliding away.

Coming into the game Bayern had won just two of six league matches in 2023 and were level on points with Union and Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking directly after the win Nagelsmann revealed his players and coaches held a special meeting this week to talk about "what it means to be a Bayern Munich player."

"The boys trained really well, all of them. We sat together, discussed a few things, what we want to achieve this season.

"It was about our demands and being conscious of what it means to be a player for Bayern Munich."

Dortmund went three clear of Bayern with their 1-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday but Munich reclaimed the lead thanks to their dominant win over Union.

"I think this week will be a little calmer."

Nagelsmann reserved special praise for "world class" midfielder Jamal Musiala on his 20th birthday.

Musiala chalked up his 11th league goal of the season, making him the club's top scorer this campaign.

"He's already world class, he's worked extremely hard to improve his defending.

"He's diligent. That he's got top defensive and offensive quality, we see that week after week."

