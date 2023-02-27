Ireland prop Bealham to miss rest of Six Nations as Sexton returns

London (AFP) – Ireland prop Finlay Bealham will miss the rest of the Six Nations with a knee injury, but captain Johnny Sexton is fit to take part in a two-day training camp this week.

Connacht forward Bealham, born in Australia, was forced off in the first half of Ireland's 34-20 win in Rome and replaced by Tom O'Toole.

The 31-year-old had started each of Ireland's three matches in the tournament so far and his loss is a major blow to coach Andy Farrell, who has been without first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong due to a calf problem.

Furlong will be involved in Ireland's camp and is in contention to return in the round-four clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on March 12.

Farrell offered a positive injury update on a host of absentees following the win at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, which kept his team on course for the Grand Slam.

The Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed Bealham's absence in a statement on Monday.

Furlong, Sexton, centres Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park have been named in this week's training group.

Talismanic fly-half Sexton missed the match against Italy with a groin injury.

