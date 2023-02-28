England drop fly-half Marcus Smith from training squad before France clash

London (AFP) – England have omitted Marcus Smith from their training squad before next week's Six Nations match against France, with George Ford returning to the fold.

Advertising Read more

Smith began the Six Nations as England's starting fly-half before being dropped to the bench for rounds two and three.

It is possible that Smith will play no part against France at Twickenham on March 11.

Coach Steve Borthwick's decision to drop Smith from the training squad opens the way for the return of Sale Sharks' Ford for his first match for England since March 2022.

Ford, 29, fell out of favour under former coach Eddie Jones and then injured his Achilles in last year's Premiership final when playing for Leicester.

England have recovered from losing to Scotland in their opening Six Nations fixture by beating Italy and Wales.

© 2023 AFP