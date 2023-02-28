Pogba returns for first appearance of season

Turin (Italy) (AFP) – Paul Pogba played for the first time since returning to Juventus last summer when he came on as a 68th minute substitute against Torino on Tuesday.

The France midfielder came on in place of Enzo Barrenechea with the Turin derby tied at two all. Three minutes later, Bremer gave Juventus the lead.

Pogba's last competitive appearance was for Manchester United in the Premier League in April. He went off injured early in the first half of a 4-0 loss to Liverpool and did not play again last season.

He rejoined Juventus in the summer but injured his right knee in July.

The return of Pogba last summer generated great enthusiasm among Juventus supporters, delighted to see the return of a player whose first spell at the club (2012-2016) was punctuated by four league titles.

He initially resisted surgery because he hoped to make the France squad at the World Cup Qatar tournament, but later changed his mind.

© 2023 AFP