Root digs in after dramatic start to leave England needing 90 to win

Wellington (AFP) – Joe Root steadied England after an early mini-collapse Tuesday to leave the visitors 90 runs from victory over New Zealand with five wickets remaining at lunch on the final day of the second Test.

Advertising Read more

Chasing 258 to win in Wellington, England were in trouble at 80-5 before Root's unbeaten 74 off 74 balls and captain Ben Stokes (20) guided them to 168-5 at the interval.

New Zealand need five wickets to square the series and prevent England, who won the first Test by 267 runs, sweeping the series 2-0.

Kane Williamson had dragged the Black Caps back into the match with a superb 132 Monday in their second innings as New Zealand made 483 having been forced to follow-on.

England resumed on 48-1 in Wellington, but New Zealand struck with four quick wickets. Nightwatchman Ollie Robinson (2), opener Ben Duckett (33) and Ollie Pope (14) were all dismissed inside the first 22 overs to leave England 80-4.

Things went from bad to worse next ball as the prolific Harry Brook, the hero of England's first innings with a superb 186, was run out without facing after being called for a single that was never on by Root.

Root was unfazed, smashing 17 off one over from spinner Michael Bracewell and raced along a run-a-ball as Stokes, clearly hampered by a knee injury, played the anchor role.

The former captain's fifty added to his unbeaten 153 in England's first innings 435-8 declared.

© 2023 AFP