South Africa start well after winning toss in first Test

Centurion (South Africa) (AFP) – South Africa's openers made a solid start after Temba Bavuma, in his first Test as captain, won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test against the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

His predecessor as captain Dean Elgar, dropped on 10 by Royston Chase at third slip off Kyle Mayers, and fellow-opener Aiden Markram, recalled to the side, brought up the 50 partnership in the 14th over.

On winning the toss, Bavuma said he expected conditions to be tricky at the start.

“I expect it to be a bit on the slow side at the start with something in it for the bowlers. But it should get better with the sun." Bavuma admitted to nerves on his captaincy debut.

"I was hoping to lose the toss and bowl," he said.

The South African team showed five changes from the side that played in the third Test of a losing series in Australia in January.

Opening batsman Tony de Zorzi and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee won their first caps.

Keegan Petersen returned from injury while left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy, who played two Tests in India in 2019, was a surprise inclusion ahead of Keshav Maharaj.

The West Indies made one change from the side that beat Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs in Bulawayo earlier this month.

Captain Kraig Brathwaite said left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who took 13 wickets in the win in Bulawayo, was injured. He was replaced by fast bowler Kemar Roach.

“I would also have batted,” said Brathwaite. “But we’ve got the new ball on a fresh surface and we will need to be disciplined.”

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wkt), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA).

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS).

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

