All Blacks to name post-World Cup successor to Foster within weeks

Wellington (AFP) – New Zealand Rugby on Wednesday launched their hunt for the next All Blacks coach, despite incumbent Ian Foster's fears that it could disrupt the team's World Cup preparations.

The coach will take charge of the All Blacks from 2024 onwards, with Foster's tenure ending after this year's World Cup in France.

New Zealand Rugby has taken the unusual step of starting the appointment process well before Foster's contract expires, widely seen as an attempt to stop international sides from poaching the leading contenders.

"This is particularly important in a global rugby environment where there is significant competition for elite coaching talent," New Zealand Rugby chairperson Patsy Reddy said in a statement.

"This will be concluded in the next four to six weeks."

Foster came under pressure last year following a string of erratic All Blacks performances, including a series defeat to Ireland and their first loss at home to Argentina.

He said last month that speculation about his future could hamper the side's build-up to the World Cup beginning in September.

"A particular frustration is that there seems to be a focus on setting timetables based on what some preferred candidates feel is right for them versus potentially what is right for this All Blacks team," he told Newstalk ZB radio.

Foster admitted that he was "highly unlikely" to continue, with in-demand Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson tipped as the front-runner to replace him.

A former All Blacks loose forward nicknamed "Razor", Robertson has coached New Zealand's domestic Crusaders side since 2017, leading them to six successive Super Rugby titles.

Several international and club teams have shown an interest in luring him overseas.

Japan's head coach Jamie Joseph, also a former All Blacks loose forward, is another leading candidate.

