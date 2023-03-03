PSG and Morocco's Hakimi charged with rape: prosecutors to AFP

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday.

Advertising Read more

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, trained with his PSG teammates on Friday morning.

Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment about the charge.

Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his home in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt last Saturday while his wife and children were away on holiday.

The woman went to a police station on Sunday and was questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday, according to sources close to the case.

On Monday, Hakimi appeared at the FIFA Best awards ceremony in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro men's world team of the year.

The player's lawyer Fanny Colin could not immediately be contacted but on Tuesday she had said the accusations against Hakimi were "false".

Rachel Flore Pardo, the lawyer for the alleged victim, told AFP: "My client maintains everything that she said. She made the choice to speak exclusively to prosecutors and does not want the affair to become a media issue, mainly to protect her safety."

Achraf Hakimi was a key part of the Morocco team that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup © KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

Under French law, being charged does not necessarily mean the case will go to trial.

Reigning French champions PSG are top of Ligue 1 and face Nantes on Saturday before travelling to Germany where they play Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

The French side trail 1-0 from the first leg.

It was not immediately clear if Hakimi would play any part in either match, but he is permitted to leave French soil despite the charge against him.

Hakimi came through the youth system at Real Madrid before joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2018. He went on to make 73 appearances for the German club.

He moved to Inter Milan in 2020 and then on to PSG in 2021 where he has established himself as an integral part of the team and has struck up a close friendship with star forward Kylian Mbappe.

In Qatar, he was a cornerstone of the Morocco team that became the first nation from the Arab world to reach the last four of a World Cup.

© 2023 AFP