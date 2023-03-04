Pidock claims landmark win at Strade Bianche classic

Siena (Italy) (AFP) – Tom Pidock won the Strade Bianche on Saturday, the Briton just holding off a powerful field to claim the Italian classic cycling race.

Ineos rider Pidcock earned the second major win of his young road racing career with a superb display in an eventful 184-kilometre race on the dusty white roads around Siena.

The 23-year-old made the most of his cyclocross pedigree as he pulled away with just over 20km remaining in Tuscany.

Indecision in the chasing group allowed Pidcock to develop a big enough lead heading into the final, breathtaking, climb to Piazza del Campo in front of crowds packed on the side of Siena's tight, winding streets.

He crossed the line in front of a small group which included last year's Milan-San Remo winner Matej Mohoric.

Hotly-tipped stars Mathieu van der Poel and Julian Alaphilippe were way off the pace as Pidcock took the title from Tadej Pogacar who is in France for Paris-Nice.

