Odermatt set for super-G title after fastest run

Los Angeles (AFP) – Switzerland's Marco Odermatt was set to add the World Cup super-G season title to his growing list of honours after completing the fastest run in Aspen on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

After the top 30 skiers had completed their runs, Odermatt, who also leads the overall standings, was in first place with a time of 1:06.80, finishing five hundredths ahead of Germany's Andreas Sander who claimed his first World Cup podium.

Downhill World Cup title winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway finished third, 0.34 seconds behind Odermatt's winning time.

The victory would leave Odermatt 188 points clear at the top of the standings with just one race left in the season at Soldeu, Andorra.

Odermatt, 25, won gold in the World Championships in Courchevel last month in downhill and giant slalom to add to his gold medal in giant at the Olympics in Beijing.

Last season he won the giant slalom and overall World Cup titles and he is well placed to defend his overall globe with a 386-point lead over Kilde with five events remaining.

© 2023 AFP