Eye-light highlight at Louis Vuitton

Paris (AFP) – Futuristic luminous visors were the highlight of Louis Vuitton's womenswear show on Monday at Paris Fashion Week.

A front row that included film stars Zendaya, Alicia Vikander and Lea Seydoux, as well as the label's newly minted menswear designer Pharrell Williams, underlined the French brand's current hot streak.

Its latest womenswear show from designer Nicolas Ghesquiere was a largely traditional affair in the Orsay Museum, but some innovative touches were guaranteed to light up social media.

As well as the luminous glasses, there were bags made to look like houses and Paris street signs.

Elegant outfits with unexpected shapes came mostly in the classic winter colours of black, caramel, chocolate and cream.

The show finished with Squid Game actress Jung HoYeon in an impressive black-and-white flower dress.

"Nicolas exhibited his superior ability in playing with unexpected form and proportions... showcasing the exceptional skills from pin-sharp tailoring to exquisite embroidery and embellishment," said Simon Longland, director of buying for Harrods department store.

Earlier in the day, Stella McCartney treated fashionistas to a horsey morning, as the audience braved the cold of a military riding school to see the environmentally-minded designer's latest collection.

"This season is totally organic," she told reporters after the show at the Picadere de la Ecole Militaire, the oldest riding school in Paris.

The British designer stuck to the theme with horse prints, organic wool jumpers, hussar-style jackets and knee-high boots made from her much-touted mylo -- a mushroom-based leather substitute.

