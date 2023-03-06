Scotland's Gilchrist to miss rest of Six Nations after ban

London (AFP) – Grant Gilchrist will miss the rest of Scotland's Six Nations campaign after being handed a three-week ban following his red card against France, tournament chiefs announced on Monday.

The second row admitted prior to an independent judicial committee hearing, which he attended via video link, that he had committed an act of foul play when catching Anthony Jelonch with his shoulder early in the game at the Stade de France on February 26.

France won the match 32-21 to end Scotland's Grand Slam dream.

The committee applied World Rugby's mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play involving contact with the head, resulting in a starting point of a six-week suspension.

However, Gilchrist's early acknowledgement that the incident warranted a red card, his lack of intent and clearly expressed remorse meant the punishment was reduced to three weeks.

Gilchrist will be suspended for the last two matches of Scotland's campaign, at home to Ireland on Sunday and Italy the following week.

The 32-year-old lock was also due to sit out Edinburgh's United Rugby Championship match away to Connacht later this month, but has had his application granted to take part in a coaching intervention programme instead of missing the third game of his sanction period.

