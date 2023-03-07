Sweden's Princess Madeleine to move back home

Princess Madeleine is the youngest of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's three children

Stockholm (AFP) – Sweden's Princess Madeleine, who has been living with her British-American husband in the United States, will move back to Stockholm in August, the Swedish Royal Court said Tuesday.

"Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely," the court said.

The princess, 40, and 48-year-old O'Neill, who works in finance, met in the United States and have lived in New York, London, and most recently in Florida since 2018.

The couple, who wed in 2013, have three children: Princess Leonore, aged nine, Prince Nicolas, seven, and Princess Adrienne, four.

The court said the "family will take up permanent residence in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm."

Princess Madeleine is the youngest of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's three children, her elder siblings being Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip.

