All Black Scott Barrett commits to NZ Rugby until 2025

All Blacks forward Scott Barrett (L) has committed to New Zealand Rugby until 2025

Wellington (AFP) – All Blacks forward Scott Barrett has extended his contract with New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2025, it was announced Thursday.

Advertising Read more

The Canterbury Crusaders captain has also committed his future to the Super Rugby franchise and his province Taranaki.

"I am excited to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Taranaki for two more years," Barrett said in a statement.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to represent these teams which I love playing for."

The 29-year-old has made 58 Test appearances since his All Blacks debut in 2016.

The versatile forward can play as a lock or in the back row.

"This is fantastic news for the All Blacks," said New Zealand head coach Ian Foster, who will step down following this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

"Scott Barrett has become a massive contributor on and off the park, and to have his commitment past the Rugby World Cup is a real boost."

Barrett and his brothers, Beauden and Jordie, made history in 2017 as the first trio of siblings to be named in the same All Blacks squad.

© 2023 AFP