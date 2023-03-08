'Frustrating and disappointing' - PSG coach Galtier laments Champions League exit

PSG coach Christophe Galtier insisted the outcome of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich would have been different had his side scored first

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier admitted the French side had no option but to accept their latest early Champions League exit and move on, although insisted the outcome of the last-16 tie against Bayern Munich would have been different had the visitors scored first in Wednesday's second leg.

"It is a big disappointment. Unfortunately we have to digest it and accept it," Galtier told broadcaster Canal Plus after PSG lost 2-0 to Bayern in Germany to lose the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

The Ligue 1 leaders, who were looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg last month, have now gone out of the Champions League in the first knockout round in five of the last seven seasons.

"We have to carry on in the league. Everyone is disappointed, not least me. Even if we had lots of difficulties in the first leg we placed a lot of hope in the second leg," Galtier added.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry scored second-half goals at the Allianz Arena for Bayern, who were worthy winners against a flat PSG side.

Neither Kylian Mbappe nor Lionel Messi had the expected impact on the game for the visitors while Neymar was missing with an ankle injury.

Galtier was left to rue a first-half miss by Vitinha when the game was goalless, as his shot was cleared off the line by Matthijs de Ligt.

The PSG coach also bemoaned his team's defending at Bayern's opener, which came after Marco Verratti was dispossessed in his own box.

"We had a really good spell when we created chances. We were competing with our opponents and were on top. Unfortunately we couldn't take the chances we had," he said.

"Then in the second half we conceded a really stupid goal. At this level you need to be a bit more clear-headed.

"Obviously we were under pressure from Bayern. At that point you need to not be ashamed to play long, to break out of the press.

"And obviously after an hour when you go behind it becomes very difficult.

'Need to look forward'

"I don't know if it is a lesson we need to learn but it is frustrating and disappointing. The game would definitely have been different had we scored first."

PSG's task was also complicated by injuries in defence, with skipper Marquinhos having to come off with a rib problem before half-time.

His replacement in central defence, Nordi Mukiele, had also been a pre-match fitness doubt and only lasted until the interval before having to come off.

"We had a lot of important players absent in the first game and in the second game," said Galtier, who could only use Mbappe as a substitute in the first leg as he was recovering from a thigh injury.

"We had to change two central defenders, one in the first half and one at half-time. That weakened us enormously.

"Just as Bayern dominated the first game we played very differently tonight. It is not enough and obviously there is a lot of frustration and disappointment in the dressing room.

"But we can't replay this tie. We need to look forward now."

