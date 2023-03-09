Dortmund's Brandt to miss two games with torn muscle

Dortmund' midfielder Julian Brandt holds his leg as he leaves the pitch during the match against Chelsea. He will miss at least two games with a torn muscle

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt has been ruled out for two weeks with a torn thigh muscle, the club announced on Thursday.

The Germany midfielder was subbed off after just five minutes in the 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Tuesday which eliminated Dortmund in the Champions League last 16.

The club tweeted Brandt "tore a muscle fibre in the thigh" an will miss the club's upcoming derby match at Schalke, along with their home clash with Cologne.

Brandt had scored in four of his past five league matches and was named Bundesliga player of the month in February.

Dortmund have won their last eight league matches. The five-time Bundesliga winners sit equal with leaders Bayern Munich on points atop the table, second on goal difference.

